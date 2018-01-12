× New Life for Point Diner in Tamaqua

TAMAQUA — An old diner in Schuylkill County is getting some new life, reopening after being closed for about 30 years.

With walls littered with old school records, walking into the Point Diner is like taking a step back in time.

Customers can’t wait to start eating here.

“All the places are closed down that usually have food,” said Robert Vasiliou of Coaldale.

“Actually, I’m excited because there’s nowhere to eat breakfast around here other than Burger King. I guess there’s a diner up the road, but this will be great for people in town,” added Scott Kmetz of Tamaqua.

The diner was known as the Five Points Diner back in the 1950s, 60s, and 70s until it closed and became a magic shop and then later a pool hall.

Larry Frederick, the man who owns the diner, bought it back in 2010. He also owns a bar next door.

“We’re looking for a diner in this town, a nice working man’s-style diner,” Frederick said.

The diner will add about 10 jobs to the area. Even with that small number, people in the community are happy to hear it.

“Great idea,” said David Brinkworth of Tamaqua. “He hired a bunch of girls to come and start waitressing, which is great for the community.”

People Newswatch 16 talked to are also excited about the hours the diner will keep.

During the week, it will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. but on the weekend, the diner will be open for 24 hours.

“This is opening so it’s another place to get food at a bunch of different hours that you normally can’t get it at somewhere else,” said Vasiliou.

“There’s a little bit of a nightlife here and it’s nice to grab something to eat before you on your way home,” Frederick said.

The diner is located at the corner of Route 309 and Mauch Chunk Streets in Tamaqua.