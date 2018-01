Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- A guilty verdict in the shooting death of a man in Wilkes-Barre.

A jury took more than seven hours to convict Tevon Thomas of First Degree Murder.

Police say Thomas and another man shot and killed Irvando Crooks during an argument, inside a home on North Sherman Street back in 2016.

Thomas faces life in prison for the deadly shooting in Luzerne County.