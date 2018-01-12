Images Released of Suspected Thieves

TEXAS TOWNSHIP – State police are looking for two people they believe stole and used a woman’s credit card in Wayne County.

Investigators said two people took a woman’s credit cards and money after she lost her purse in the Honesdale Walmart on January 4.

Several purchases were made on the same day in the Dickson City Walmart and the Carbondale McDonald’s in Lackawanna County, and the Honesdale Sunoco in Wayne County.

The suspects were captured on security cameras in the Dickson City Walmart on electric carts. Another photo is an image of the suspect’s vehicle captured at the Sunoco in Honesdale. The suspects’ vehicle appears to be a Subaru station wagon.

If anyone has information on either of the two suspects, they are asked to contact state police in Honesdale at 570-253-7126.