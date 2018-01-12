Ice Cream Bars Sold at More Than 40 Retailers Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

Fieldbrook Foods Corporation has issued a voluntary recall of all orange cream bars and chocolate coated vanilla ice cream bars that were produced in 2017 at its Dunkirk, NY plant.

Both products are being recalled due to the possibility that they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The recalled orange cream bars, chocolate coated vanilla ice cream bars, and variety packs that include chocolate coated vanilla ice cream bars were sold at the following merchants under the indicated brands:

Merchant Brand Merchant Brand
Acme Lucerne Ralphs Kroger
ALDI Sundae Shoppe Safeway (DC/DE/FL/MD/VA) Lucerne
Amigo(Puerto Rico Only) Great Value Save-A-Lot World’s Fair
Bi Lo Southern Home Shaws Lucerne
BJ’s Wellsley Farms Shoprite Polar Express
Demoulas Market Basket Shoprite Shoprite
Dillon Kroger Smart & Final First Street
Dollar Tree Party Treat Smiths Kroger
Econo (Puerto Rico Only) Econo Star Lucerne
Food 4 Less Kroger Stater Stater
Fred Meyer Kroger Stop N Shop Ahold symbol
Frys Kroger Tops Tops
Giant Ahold symbol Various Food Club
Giant Eagle Giant Eagle Various Stoneridge
Harveys Southern Home Various Hagan
Jewel Lucerne Various Greens
King Soopers Kroger Various Hood
Kroger Kroger Various Stoneridge
Meijer Purple Cow Walmart (Puerto Rico Only) Great Value
Price Chopper PIC Weis Weis
Price Rite Price Rite Winn Dixie Winn Dixie

The recalled products have a production date of January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017 and a “best by” date of January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018. The Hood and Kemps products may show a “best by” date of July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019. Fieldbrook Foods is working with each of these retailers to recall the affected products.

No illnesses have yet been reported to date in connection with this problem.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1 800/333-0805 x2270.

