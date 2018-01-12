× Gov. Wolf Presents Million Dollar Check for Globe Project

SCRANTON — Hard hat on, escorted by media and other county and state officials, Governor Tom Wolf toured the third floor of the former Globe building on Wyoming Avenue.

Work has begun transforming the old department store into the new site of the Lackawanna County Government Center in Scranton.

“This is just seeding, priming the pump to the private sector should want to come downtown and we need to create the magnetic pull,” said Governor Wolf.

To help with the county’s effort to bring people downtown, Gov. Wolf presented a $1 million check for the construction and renovation project.

The county purchased the building last year for $1.3 million, the renovation estimate is $18 million.

“On Wyoming Avenue, (signs reading) it’s for sale, it’s for rent, it’s for lease, well, those days are over. The Lackawanna County Government Center is going to revitalize this area and most of Wyoming Avenue,” said Lackawanna County Commissioner Pat O’Malley.

“Thanks to the partnership with Lackawanna County, we will be bringing this back to full use and a showcase of efficiency and high demand and it’s going to be a great thing for the city,” said Gov. Wolf.

Fran Pantuso works as community outreach manager of Lackawanna County. She tells Newswatch 16 the old department store will provide a one-stop shop for people in the county.

“The former Globe store (is) now the Lackawanna County Government Center where people can come downtown, take care of all their downtown business and their county needs,” said Pantuso.