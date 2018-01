× Flames Rip Through Home Near Danville

VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A fire broke out at a home near Danville on Friday evening.

A massive fire ripped through the home, located at 1069 Charlene Drive in ValleyTownship, at about 7 p.m.

Tankers were seen coming onto the property to try to help fight the flames.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

No word yet on what caused the fire in Montour County.