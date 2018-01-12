Check River & Stream Levels

Danville Football Coaching Position Uncertain

Posted 6:30 pm, January 12, 2018, by

DANVILLE -- Officials with the Danville Area School District say they are considering opening the high school's head football coaching position.

Stories began swirling on social media earlier this week that the district had decided not to bring back head coach Jim Keiser.

Danville's superintendent and school board president opened up about the situation on Friday.

In a news release, officials admit the school board reviewed the football program.

The district plans to discuss Coach Keiser's future at a special meeting on Thursday.

Keiser has been Danville's coach since 2009.

The Ironmen have won 67% of their games since he's been the coach.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s