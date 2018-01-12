Check River & Stream Levels

Dallas vs Wyoming Seminary swimming

Posted 10:40 pm, January 12, 2018, by

Two of the top programs in the Wyoming Valley Conference met at Wyoming Seminary for a Swim Meet as Dallas dealt with the Blue Knights.  The Sem girls won 51-43, while the boys from Dallas won their Meet 63-30.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s