Dallas vs Hazleton Area

Posted 10:35 pm, January 12, 2018

Hazleton Area our #1 team in the Boys Basketball Countdown visited 9-1 Dallas in a good one.  Cougars jumped out early, stayed unbeaten and won 77-60.

