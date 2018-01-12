Business Owners Beware of Phone Scam in Clinton County
RENOVO — Police in Clinton County are warning business owners about a phone scam.
According to police, numerous businesses have been receiving phone calls from someone pretending to be from PPL.
The person tells the business owners that they will shut off power to their business if they do not pay using MoneyPak or gift cards.
Police say no residential homes have been targeted as of yet.
41.326456 -77.750820
