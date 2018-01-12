16 To The Rescue: Dutch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILTON -- Dutch, a 4-year-old pit bull mix, has been at Haven to Home Rescue in Milton since last summer and this dashing dog has won the hearts of many.

Marcy Benner is a volunteer with Haven to Home and says Dutch may look tough, but he's far from it. He just wants to greet everyone, especially out on walks.

"He loves people, he loves other dogs," Benner said. "When we're out walking and he sees people, we're like, 'can he please come meet you?' and he's just so excited."

He also loves water, from puppy pools to checking out the nearby creek.

And he'll do anything for a belly rub.

"(He hasn't been adopted) probably because he's so intimating looking or because he is so strong; he is a very strong boy."

The rescue suggests a home with someone who will be able to handle Dutch. And whoever does adopt him should have a fenced-in yard because he loves to jump, and like most pooches, he's very interested in squirrels.

Dutch is also good with dogs his size, but due to his excitement, a home with older or no kids is preferred.

If you are interested in adopting Dutch, go to the Haven to Home website.

