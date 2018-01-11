UPDATE: Donation Will Allow Ice Rink to Open in Union County

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — An outdoor ice rink in Union County will open this year after all.

The Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority tells us someone saw our story Wednesday and made a large donation.

The recreation authority had said financial uncertainty beyond this year factored into the decision to not open the rink near Lewisburg.

But after our story aired, an anonymous donor came forward with enough money to open the ice rink this year and for years to come.

Officials plan to start filling the rink Friday and, weather permitting, have it open Monday.

