CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP--

John Dancho, Amanda Dancho, and Michelle Starkey are accused of leaving more than a dozen dogs in what humane officers called "deplorable" conditions.

The animals were rescued from a home near Hazleton last month.

A dozen felony counts are also included among the charges.

They're the result of new stricter animal cruelty laws and carry up to seven years in prison each.