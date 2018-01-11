The Williamsport Bureau and Red Cross Team Up to Hand Out Smoke Detectors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Williamsport's bureau of fire teamed up with the Red Cross today to hand out smoke detectors.

it's all part of what's called the "Home Fire Campaign.."

The Red Cross decided to come to Williamsport after hearing about last month's deadly fire on Poplar Street.

Officials says they were unable to find smoke detectors in the home where the fire happened, because everything was so heavily damaged.

"Never have we taken a person that has succumbed from fire out of a house with a working smoke detector in the house. unless it was foul play. so they do work," said Williamsport Bureau of Fire Chief Todd Heckman.

So far, the "Home Fire Campaign" is credited with saving more than 300 lives.