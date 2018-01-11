Soapy Suds In Black Creek Spark Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLACK CREEK TOWNSHIP---Environmental officials investigated a soap-like substance that was dumped or leaked into Black Creek near Hazleton.

"The creek was clean, people were actually fishing in it and now this happens, it's a shame, it's polluting,” said Charlene Hoffman who lives in Black Creek Township.

The suds were piled in mounds, stuck in trees, on grass, and floating down roadways on Black Creek.

In some cases, drivers pulled over to snap pictures, shocked by what they saw.

Some people living in the area are furious and worried.

"It is everywhere. Cars couldn't even drive up here around the bend because it was going across the road, they were slamming on the brakes,” said Amanda Watkins of Black Creek Township.

Officials with the Department of Environmental Protection said they have taken samples of the substance and they believe it to be soap.

They are testing it and hope to know what it is soon.

They also say they think the suds came from Henkel Consumer Products Plant near Hazleton, formerly known as the Dial plant.

"This is outrageous and something has to be done about it, they should be fined, you know? I mean I don't know. The kids? I've been telling them don't touch the soap because you don't know what all's in it, chemicals, what? We don't know? And how dangerous is it for everyone who lives around here?" said Hoffman.

A spokeswoman from Henkel Corporation released a statement to Newswatch 16 which reads, in part:

"We were informed by the Greater Hazleton Joint Sewer Authority of a potential leak in the common shared sewer system..we have isolated our effluent system while we investigate the integrity of our pipelines."

"They should have to pay however much it takes to do whatever they need to do to clean it up. I just think it's a total disgrace, it's gross, you don't know what's floating around. Yeah, we assume it's soap but you can’t be sure what's in it and the kids are out here and you don't know what you're breathing in,” said Tammy Mummey of Black Creek Township.

A supervisor in Black Creek Township said that she had received a lot of calls from angry and worried residents about what is happening with the creek.

She said what could be a clean and beautiful asset to the community just gets polluted again and again.

"People were actually fishing in here and catching fish, like nice fish, now forget it. They're all gonna die,” said Mummey.