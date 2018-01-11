Registration Fee Coming in Lackawanna County?
LACKAWANNA COUNTY — Over the last few years, the number of counties in Pennsylvania to implement per-vehicle registration fees has grown rapidly. Lackawanna County could be next, with a vote coming in about two weeks.
Lackawanna County might be the next county to be hit with a vehicle registration fee. County commissioners will vote on a $5 per-vehicle charge on January 24. The fee has already been implemented in 20 other counties across the state.
This may leave many wondering where exactly the funds go.
“What would happen with this program is that the local county governments would submit to us a list of the bridges or the projects that they would work on if they implemented this fee. Once it is approved, we would have a 50 percent match to the money that they’re able to raise from the local county governments,” PennDOT official James May explained. “Those moneys will then have to be used for the projects that they listed.”
County engineers say this would provide a direct line of payment into roads and bridges that need to be fixed, which could help those projects get done faster.
“It’s definitely a means to move things forward, especially with the bridge work. Right now, we’ve been looking for funding and we suggested to the county that this is a means for funding that without raising taxes,” said Gary Cavill, vice president of Greenman Pederson, Inc.
Joseph Grasso of Northeast Title and Tag has seen the implementation of this fee spread rapidly. It deals with state registration fees and has noticed counties adding their own.
If it is approved in Lackawanna County, it could further affect some of the company’s other locations
“For our 11 locations, the counties that would be affected would be Schuylkill, Lehigh Valley, Pocono, Stroudsburg, East Stroudsburg, and then Pike County which would be our Honesdale location,” Grasso said.
And for one driver, this is yet another fee. He’s skeptical about the idea.
“Seems good in theory. There’s a lot of construction going on anyway. What about the gas tax? Aren’t we seeing that money being taken from us? It just seems like more and more,” Jesse Fadarishan said.
If this fee is implemented, those funds would go to both state and local roads.
Harrisburg Hog
Come on, folks. Have a little compassion. The cost of kickbacks on these road projects keeps rising along with everything else.
Excavator
How about they cut the waste first then see if you need that extra money. There’s no reason for it to take 5 years to replace a small bridge on a two Lane back road but they seem to think they need an engineering study for everything. Don’t they save the plans and blueprints from all the other bridge’s they’ve replaced
Jd
What you’re saying makes way too much sense, and common sense went down the crapper years ago.
Jd
Um, what’s the difference between increasing present taxes and creating a new tax? Call it what you want. In other words ” we aren’t increasing taxes, we’re just creating a new one” btw, where’s this vote going to be held? What time, and who gets to vote?
Jimmyc
Yeah! Great! Because it’s not enough now! Everything else is “going up” from watching TV, to insurance, to gas! Everybody has their hand in your pockets anymore!! And believe me, the roads won’t get fixed!!! Always a scam in our state!!! Getting harder and harder to survive for the working man anymore! No breaks!!
Disgusted Tax Payer
Everything except ones wages! ALOT of people can’t even afford television anymore! Forget about owning anything when you retire, or should I say if you can retire! Where will it END!
Andy
What about all the out of state traffic? They damage our roads and bridges too. Put a $1 toll on interstate 81 between Wilkes Barre and Clarks Summit.
Supporter of America
Whether you call it a registration fee, impact fee, etc.; it is a TAX on anybody that owns a vehicle. Seeing how much money the State wastes firsthand and PennDot being a significant portion of that waste, this is all just going to be wasted money to line the pockets of vendors, the politicians with “legal” kickbacks, and workers that know how to “milk” the system.
Disgusted Tax Payer
Stop stealing from people already!!!! Taxation without representation!!! Disgusting!!! The gas tax increase and cigarette tax increase is surely enough!!!! We already pay to register our vehicles, which also went up last year!!!! Enough is enough already. Vote these people OUT if this passes!!!! Put it on the ballot!!! Let the people decide!!!! Bullshit!!!! As bad as the high school taxes around here, paying for teachers pensions!!!!- let them pay into a damn 401k for themselves, like everyone else has to!!!!- We’re already taxed to death around here!!
Jayboneski
Only 5? Why not 55? The people of lack of wanna county can afford it, plus the poor mayor works his butt off at 10-15 hours per week and has to live on 90,000/yr. … all city and county employees deserve big raises. After all, without them we might not have sunshine. Lol
Disgusted Tax Payer
Drain the Swamp in Lackawanna County and all of Pennsylvania!
Disgusted Tax Payer
Call in the Feds! They busted Family Courts Corrupt money making schemes didn’t they!!!! Flush out the REST!!
John Williams
I cant wait until they tax the fillings in my teeth
Disgusted Tax Payer
Lucky you can still afford fillings living in this County!