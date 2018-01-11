× New Businesses Bringing Thousands of Jobs to Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Thousands of new jobs are on the way to Luzerne County.

A developer chose Hanover Township for the site for its new warehouses for clothing retailers Adidas and Patagonia.

Those warehouses are still under construction but people are already excited to hear the news about more jobs.

The warehouses are in Hanover Industrial Estates, bringing with them thousands of new jobs.

People in Hanover Township say they already know some who might apply.

“I know quite a few people that haven’t found jobs in the last six months and it’ll be a good opportunity for them,” Alin Marte said.

County officials tell Newswatch 16 Northpoint Development owns the land where these warehouses are going to be built.

People in the area hope they’re good-paying jobs.

“No one wants to be a charity case. Everyone wants to have the opportunity to care of themselves and their family,” said Moses Andrade.

County leaders say part of the reason developers were drawn to Hanover Township is its proximity to Interstate 81 and readily available workforce.

“The workforce here is productive,” said Joe Capece. “They are hard-working people. It’s been bred in them from the miners up.”

“A lot of people think this part of Pennsylvania is down on its luck but I think this is a sign that it’s turning around,” said Sydney Mintz.

There is no word from the developer on when they’ll start hiring or when the facility will open.