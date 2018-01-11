Abington Heights Head Coach will attempt to tie Forest City's Julius Prezelski (757) for most wins by a High School Basketball Coach in the Scranton area on Friday when the Comets play West Scranton at Scranton HS. Invaders Head Coach Jack Lyons will do his best from preventing Bianchi from setting the record on Friday, but he respects his friend, and foe.
Jack Lyons on Ken Bianchi
-
Kenny Bianchi At Abington Heights Coming Up On Historic Milestone
-
Abington Heights Boys Beat Dunmore as Bianchi Nears Milestone
-
Abington Heights Comets vs. Riverside Vikings Boy’s Basketball
-
Lackawanna League Basketball – Abington Heights and Scranton Prep
-
North Schuylkill Girls Basketball Off to 9-1 Start
-
-
Scranton Knights Football Team Looking For Saturday Win At Comets
-
District Two Cross Country Championships
-
Festivities, Times Tower Lighting, Gathering of Friends in Downtown Scranton on Thanksgiving Eve
-
Scranton Prep Girls Beat Abington Heights 43-37
-
Scranton Prep Boys Preview Abington Heights
-
-
Scranton Prep Battles Past Abington Heights 51-45
-
Abington Heights Girls Hold Off Scranton Prep in Lynett Tournament
-
Live Hardwood Action on WNEP!