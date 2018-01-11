Jack Lyons on Ken Bianchi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Abington Heights Head Coach will attempt to tie Forest City's Julius Prezelski (757) for most wins by a High School Basketball Coach in the Scranton area on Friday when the Comets play West Scranton at Scranton HS. Invaders Head Coach Jack Lyons will do his best from preventing Bianchi from setting the record on Friday, but he respects his friend, and foe.