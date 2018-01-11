Guilty Plea in Union County Deadly Stabbing

Posted 12:09 pm, January 11, 2018, by , Updated at 01:29PM, January 11, 2018

LEWISBURG -- A man has admitted stabbing another man to death in Union County last year.

Terrel Jordan, 33, pleaded guilty Thursday morning to third-degree murder in the death of Aaron Boone.

Jordan stabbed Boone several times outside Boone's home in Lewisburg in March of 2017.

Jordan's plea agreement calls for at least eight years behind bars but he will be officially sentenced later this year in Union County.

