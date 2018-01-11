GAR vs Wyoming Seminary

Posted 11:16 pm, January 11, 2018, by

Wyoming Seminary welcomed GAR in WVC boys basketball action.  Dmitri Gnall scored 22 points as the Blue Knights won 55-52.

