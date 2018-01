× Fire at Clinton County Plant

CASTANEA TOWNSHIP — Fire hit a manufacturing plant Thursday afternoon in Clinton County.

It broke out before 3 p.m. at First Quality in Castanea Township, near Lock Haven. The plant makes paper towels and tissues, according to their website.

Part of the building was evacuated during the fire.

Crews had the fire out by 4 p.m.

There is no word on injuries or what started the fire.