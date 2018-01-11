Fair Treatment Training: New Program Launches in Central PA

A new and free program aimed at empowering people with all abilities is launching in central Pennsylvania.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the project on Thursday from the Bloomsburg area. The first session takes place later this month.

The program is called L.E.A.D. It stands for Leaders Embracing All-abilities and Diversity.

Organizers of the project say L.E.A.D. is “aimed at providing free training to organizations in our community to help them embrace and including people with disabilities (educate, employ and create a more accessible facility to fit everyone).”

L.E.A.D. was started by a group of professionals working in partnership with the Columbia Montour Special Needs Council and Hand in Hand Family Resource Center.

Organizations and businesses from across our area are invited to attend the free training sessions. Click here for the schedule.

To learn more about the history of L.E.A.D. and more about its goals, head here.

For more questions about the L.E.A.D. program, contact Jenn Rarig, Owner and Operator of Bloom Bounce at the Columbia Mall. The number is 484-515-9391.

All Abilities Night at Bloom Bounce is scheduled for Saturday, January 28, from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.