Donations for a Hero Trooper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOREST CITY -- Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Seth Kelly continues to recover from his injuries following a shootout in November on Route 33 near Nazareth.

Kelly graduated from Forest City High School in 1996 and on Thursday, students presented his family with a check to show their support to a former Forester.

The Forest City Regional Elementary School gym was packed, but the large crowd wasn't on hand for a game. Students and faculty filled the place to honor Cpl. Seth Kelly who graduated from Forest City in 1996.

Cpl. Kelly was shot multiple times and critically wounded during a traffic stop on Route 33 in Northampton County in November.

By selling t-shirts, grades K through 12 raised over $3,000 that will go directly to Kelly.

"It aligns perfectly with what the community is like here at Forest City Regional," said Principal Brian Kelly. "We are strong, we come together, and it truly is a family atmosphere. We've had so many phone calls from community members, local churches that want to collaborate with us to support him and his family."

Cpl. Seth Kelly was unable to be there but his three sisters were and they accepted the check on his behalf. They tell Newswatch 16 that Kelly is at home and recovering from his injuries.

Students Newswatch 16 spoke with say they came together and rallied, not just for a former Forester but for someone they view as a hero.

"I support him a lot for serving for us as an officer and protecting us, so it's really nice," said sixth-grader Brandon Non.

"I felt really proud because we were helping a former Forester and we were helping his family," said sixth-grader Sarah Spinelli.

Principal Brian Kelly says that the school recorded video of the ceremony and he will be sending it to Cpl. Kelly.