Crash Caught on Camera in Wyoming County

MONROE TOWNSHIP -- A security camera captured a wreck in Wyoming County that sent a tractor trailer crashing down an embankment.

The wreck happened around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday on Route 309 in Beaumont.

According to state police, one vehicle was stopped in the southbound lane to make a turn. A car coming up behind it slowed down.

Troopers say the driver of a pickup truck took his eyes off the road. The pickup hit the car from behind and pushed it into the northbound lane.

Video from a security camera at Smith's Country Store shows the oncoming tractor trailer trying to avoid the car. The rig swerves and ends up plunging down a 25-foot embankment.

The truck driver and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital.

There is no word if any charges will be filed after the crash in Wyoming County.