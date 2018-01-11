Coat Drive Helps People Stay Warm in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELDRED TOWNSHIP -- The West End Food Pantry and thrift store helps people in need on a daily basis.

But after last week's cold snap, directors are asking for a little help collecting a very important winter weather item, coats.

Dana Fishon from Kresgeville just got her daughter the winter essential and is grateful to those who donate.

"We always donate and we give when we can, we help when we can but to get some help when we need it, it really helps," said Fishon.

Directors at the pantry have given out more than 200 coats to children in need this winter but many more are still needed.

Pocono Alliance on Main Street in Stroudsburg is one place collecting coats during the week and will be hosting a drive on Sunday.

"We took it upon ourselves to start organizing the community to give back. We had a tremendous response via social media, over 150-some shares of the post and a lot of businesses are now starting to collect these coats for us," said Michael Tukeva, Pocono Alliance Executive Director.

Rudy's Tavern in East Stroudsburg is another place hosting a drive this weekend. You can bring everything from hats, coats, scarves, and gloves and they will be distributed to those in need.

The 5th Annual "Kids Coat-Raiser" will be held at Rudy's Tavern on Sunday.

Kelly Quaresimo says these donations will go to help Pocono Services for Families and Children.

"It's really disheartening to see how many of these young children are coming to school or coming to different functions and don't have jackets, something so simple. Right now, to be able to go out and buy them at your local store, it's cheap," said Kelly Quaresimo, Rudy's Tavern.

For a list of donation sites, click here and here.