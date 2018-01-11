× Burst Pipes Cause Problems for Tenants in Honesdale

HONESDALE — A pipe burst during the bitter cold earlier this week and has wreaked havoc on residents that live at the Briarwood Apartments in Honesdale.

Dorean Davis moved into the apartment complex on Church Street last year and never thought she would have these types of problems.

“It’s very frustrating that we have a landlord that doesn’t care. I figure you buy a place, you keep it. You’re getting rent money so why can’t you keep it up?” Davis asked.

Renters at the privately owned property say the damage began on Tuesday. They not only had to deal with low pressure but also wet floors and soaked stuff inside the apartments.

“We had no idea the pipe was going to burst. She didn’t call and say something was wrong with the piping, please leave your water on.”

Davis moved most of her belongings to her car showed us everything that was damaged.

Her home health assistant couldn’t believe Davis who is handicapped had to deal with all this.

“She pays her rent on time every month and all she is asking for her to fix it,” Janet Dufalo said.

“All my stuff, my shoes are soaking wet and the closet is soaking wet and in the living room closet, too,” Davis added.

The owner of the building tells Newswatch 16 he fixed the broken pipe right away. He also says he hopes his insurance will cover the damage.