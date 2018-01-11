× Allied Services Gets a ‘Royal’ Visit

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP — It was a magical day for some children at Allied Services near Wilkes-Barre.

For Lily and Keiralyn Leikheim, this was no ordinary visit to therapy. They got to meet two of their Disney idols and their mother says it’s a special occasion for the girls.

“Because these kids don’t really get to do too much. And for families like us that have three kids that go three times a week out of a family of five, there’s not a lot of money with all the stuff that you have to pay for the stuff that they need, so it’s nice to see that they get something out of it,” says Mikkilina Leikheim.

Children who are patients at Allied Services near Wilkes-Barre got to color with performers from Disney on Ice presents Dream Big. They also had story time and got to meet their favorite princesses from Disney’s Frozen.

Allied Services told Newswatch 16 it was a special day for its pediatric patients. Because it is not an overnight in-patient facility, these kind of visits are not common, but children got the royal treatment.

“We’ve been here four years and this is like the first time that we’ve done anything like this, and just to see their eyes light up to come to therapy is enough,” added Leikheim.

Parents like Nina Wilbur were happy that their children could experience a little bit of Disney on Ice in an intimate setting.

“She has an opportunity to meet the princesses in a smaller setting. Sometimes she does have some issues with larger crowds and get a little overwhelmed,” Wilbur told Newswatch 16.

But on this day, her daughter Julia was all smiles.