MONROE TOWNSHIP-

This is video from security camera along route 309 near Beaumont.

State Police say a fender bender in the southbound lanes forces a vehicle into the path of a tractor trailer..

Trying to avoid the car, the rig swerves out of the way, and ends up rolling down an embankment.

The truck driver and the driver in the car were taken to the hospital.

No word if any charges will be filed, after the crash in Wyoming County.