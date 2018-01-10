Woman Injured, Pets Killed in Bear Creek Township Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP -- A woman was injured and several pets are dead after a fire destroyed a home Luzerne County.

Fire crews tell us that woman has minor burns from trying to get two cats and a dog out of the fire, but unfortunately, the pets died.

Fire officials say it all started around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday off Velma Lane in Bear Creek Township. Two people were inside at the time and were able to get out.

Crews from all over the Back Mountain were called in because the dry hydrant system in Bear Creek Township was frozen due to the cold weather. They actually had to break one foot of ice on Mountain Lake to get water to fight the fire.

There's still no word on a cause of this fire.