Tunkhannock vs Dallas wrestling

Posted 10:57 pm, January 10, 2018, by , Updated at 10:58PM, January 10, 2018

Dallas dealt with Tunkhannock in a WVC Dual Meet.  Tunkhannock wrestler Tommy Traver recorded his 100th career win in this meet.  The Tigers Tommy Traver (135 LBS) won his 100th match in their 57-24 decision.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

