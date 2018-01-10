The Boom in Self-Storage

Stash it, don’t trash it!

On Wednesday, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey took a closer look at a billion dollar industry around the country that is also booming in our area.

It all surrounds self-storage facilities. Ever notice how more just keep popping up?

These types of businesses are really coming to the rescue for area pack rats and millennials looking to store family heirlooms.

Ryan teamed up with a Stowaway Self Storage in the Pittston area to offer a look at the rise in these facilities here at home, the cost, and questions to ask a potential place if you plan to store your stuff.

Here are some fun facts about the industry:

  • Number of self-storage facilities: 43,317
  • Amount of rentable space: 1.635 billion square feet

National average by size:

  • 5X5 – $45.30 per month
  • 5X10 – $63 per month
  • 10X10 – $96.09 per month

For some other facts and tips surrounding the self-storage industry, head here.

