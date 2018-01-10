Teacher Charged for Taking Photos of Students

BREAKING: @honesdalehs teacher, Gaspare Gambino, arrested and charged with invasion of privacy (14 counts). Troopers say the Spanish teacher took inappropriate photos of female students. Gambino has been suspended since Sept. 2017. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/yt6qlApeCa — Jim Hamill (@JimHamill) January 10, 2018

HONESDALE — A teacher in the Wayne Highlands School District has been arrested for taking inappropriate photos of students.

Gaspare Gambino, a Spanish teacher at Honesdale High School in the Wayne Highlands School District, has been charged with 14 counts of invasion of privacy.

According to investigators, Gambino took photos of female students.

He has been suspended since September of 2017.

Developing story, check back for updates.