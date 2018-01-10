Teacher Charged for Taking Photos of Students

HONESDALE — A teacher in the Wayne Highlands School District has been arrested for taking inappropriate photos of students.
Gaspare Gambino, a Spanish teacher at Honesdale High School in the Wayne Highlands School District, has been charged with 14 counts of invasion of privacy.
According to investigators, Gambino took photos of female students.
He has been suspended since September of 2017.
Developing story, check back for updates.
Luigi
Deport the Italians. We can no longer trust these perverts.
Vet Check
What does this mean, “taking pictures?” Did he sneak into the girls’ locker room or bathrooms? This is report is completely ambiguous and presents not one single fact – just a lot of titillating innuendo.
Vet Check
……..and, to clarify: if this guy DID take inappropriate photos, then he deserves to be prosecuted.
Weird article
Odio a Taco Bell
Gambino es un individuo enfermo.
WAYNE S
another nepa falling angel.
I pass gas on airplanes
You get them out of the mob and they pick up a camera. Just can’t win!