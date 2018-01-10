Teacher Charged for Taking Photos of Students

HONESDALE — A teacher in the Wayne Highlands School District has been arrested for taking inappropriate photos of students.

Gaspare Gambino, a Spanish teacher at Honesdale High School in the Wayne Highlands School District, has been charged with 14 counts of invasion of privacy.

According to investigators, Gambino took photos of female students.

He has been suspended since September of 2017.

Developing story, check back for updates.

