Sporting Goods Store Returning as Gander Outdoors

MUNCY TOWNSHIP -- An outdoor sporting goods chain that filed for bankruptcy and closed locations in Lycoming and Lackawanna Counties less than a year ago is reopening under a new name.

Gander Mountain is set to reopen as Gander Outdoors later this month in Dickson City and in the Lycoming Mall complex near Muncy.

Gander Outdoors is opening several locations across the country in the next few months, and we got a look inside one of the new businesses.

Gander Outdoors, the new business near the Lycoming Mall, is set to open in place of the former camping and hunting shop Gander Mountain. That business filed for bankruptcy and closed its doors back in May.

"The reason for us being able to come back I feel is because the community really drew the business in this building," said manager Patrick Nero.

Camping World Holdings Inc,. a company out of Illinois, bought a portion of Gander Mountain after it filed for bankruptcy. That business now plans to reopen several of the former Gander Mountain stores under the new name Gander Outdoors.

"It just has a whole different atmosphere than it had before. It really is going to be, you know, more catered towards the family outdoor lifestyle, you know, rather than just solely hunters," Nero said.

Gander Outdoors has hired nearly 70 new employees for the opening and the business is still hiring.

Patrick Nero is the manager. He worked for Gander Mountain before the liquidation.

"We went from a full store down to nothing, and now we are going from nothing to a full store. It's a lot more exciting to put this back together rather than have to take it all down."

Employees aren't sure when the opening day will be just yet. That hasn't stopped several people from driving by to try and get a look at the new business.

That includes David Shipton and his wife Kathy. With other large stores nearby closing, this couple from Montoursville tell us they're anxious to have a business open in the area.

"We lost Macy's and we're losing all our footage here and I like the mall area and I think they should take some of the buildings and use them. I appreciate them redoing it and changing the name a little bit and trying to make it work," Shipton said.