Skylynn Faust Lehighton Senior

Posted 6:44 pm, January 10, 2018, by , Updated at 06:45PM, January 10, 2018

Sky Faust, Lehighton Senior guard went over 1,000 points in her career last week. The Lady Indians bounced back after a bad loss to North Schuylkill by taming Tamaqua.  The Sky is the limit for Faust.

