SCRANTON -- 75 years after he was killed in World War II, a Marine from Lackawanna County is finally home.

On Wednesday, Marines escorted Harold Hannon's remains to a funeral home on Scranton's south side.

Hannon was just 28 years old when he was killed in combat on an island in the South Pacific.

His family, of the Moscow area, plans to bury his remains in Scranton on Saturday.