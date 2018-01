× Live Hardwood Action on WNEP!

Newswatch16 Sports takes us onto the hardwood for some intense rival games, featuring some of your Super 16 ranked rosters!

Join Jim Coles and Steve Lloyd – and their guest commentators – for a season of giant games!

All live games air on WNEP2 @ 7:30pm!

Click Here to see the halftime features from each game.

Be sure to mark your schedule:

Tuesday, January 9th – Danville @ Lewisburg

Danville wins by one! 51-50 A tough fought game, down to the wire!

Friday, January 19th – Abington Heights @ Scranton

Monday, January 21st – Loyalsock Township @ Shamokin

Tuesday, January 30th – Hazleton Area vs. Meyers @ Coughlin Gym

Thursday, February 1st – Pottsville Area @ Blue Mountain

Tuesday, February 13th – Dunmore @ Mid Valley