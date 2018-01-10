Large Chunk of Ice Falls From New York City Building, Crushes Parked Car Below

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOHO, Manhattan — A giant chunk of ice appears to have fallen on and crushed a car in Manhattan.

The NYPD's 1st Precinct tweeted a photo of the damaged car on Charlton Street in SoHo. No injuries have been reported.

The vehicle's owner was just around the corner when it happened, telling WPIX, "I was lucky and unlucky at the same time depending on how you see it."

Advisory: falling ice @ 70 Charlton Street. No injuries reported. Charlton Street from Hudson Street to Varick Street is closed to vehicle & pedestrian traffic. Please use an alternate route. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/SKQiK1lbHJ — NYPD 1st Precinct (@NYPD1Pct) January 9, 2018

That section of the street was then closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic while the FDNY removed remaining pieces of ice from the building Tuesday evening.

We’ll open the street once the rest of this ice is removed and the area is safe. pic.twitter.com/u4creZExTk — NYPD 1st Precinct (@NYPD1Pct) January 9, 2018

Pedestrians have been injured by falling ice in the past.

"Falling icicles and snow masses from buildings can be dangerous in a dense city such as New York, and can injure pedestrians, damage vehicles, and disrupt transportation if streets must be closed for safety reasons," according to the Department of Buildings.