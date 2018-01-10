Former Teacher Admits to Tampering with Evidence for Taking Upskirt Video of Students

Posted 11:52 am, January 10, 2018, by

LEWISBURG — A former teacher accused of trying to record upskirt videos of students in Union County made a plea deal with the district attorney there.

Justin Hill, the former instrumental music teacher at Lewisburg Area High School, pleaded to tampering with evidence. Other counts of tampering with evidence and invasion of privacy were dropped as part of the plea.

Police say the district superintendent told them Hill confessed to trying to take upskirt pictures of female students at the school in 2016.

2 comments