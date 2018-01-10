Driver Sentenced to Prison for DUI Crash that Killed 90-Year-Old Woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK -- A man who admitted killing a woman while driving drunk was sentenced Wednesday morning in Wyoming County.

John Hanyen was sentenced to 62 to 122 months in prison.

He pleaded guilty in November to Homicide while DUI in the death of Maxine Stroka.

Investigators say Hanyen struck and killed Stroka in September of 2017 outside her home near Tunkhannock, while the 90 year old was putting out her trash. He then left the scene. Police found his vehicle three hours later outside Tunkhannock.