Alleged Gunman Locked Up after Saint Clair Shooting

SAINT CLAIR — A man is behind bars charged with attempted homicide in Schuylkill County.

Saint Clair police say Daniel Lopez, 21, of Shenandoah, fired several shots into a vehicle on Cherry Street in the borough last month.

Two people were inside it, but no one was hurt.

Police have not said why Lopez shot at the vehicle.

Lopez is locked up on $200,000 cash bail.

