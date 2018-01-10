Alleged Gunman Locked Up after Saint Clair Shooting

SAINT CLAIR — A man is behind bars charged with attempted homicide in Schuylkill County.
Saint Clair police say Daniel Lopez, 21, of Shenandoah, fired several shots into a vehicle on Cherry Street in the borough last month.
Two people were inside it, but no one was hurt.
Police have not said why Lopez shot at the vehicle.
Lopez is locked up on $200,000 cash bail.
40.720645 -76.191054
11 comments
Coal Region Barrett Fan club
Shooting blanks in Schuylkill County!
mopar driver
Would be more amazed if this fool didn’t have a gun .
Pa. Border patrol
This guy needs to be deported but how do you send one guy to three different countries at the same time?
Skookamania
OMG, a black Mexican! I’m not even going to touch this Skook mess. Wayne S., this story is all yours! LOL!
WAYNE S
kind of busy skookamania to comment. I am getting lunch in downtown pottsville eating some cheesesandwhiches using my mobile app to park. Then I am going to Tamaqua to check out the train art work for the rest of the day.
Skookamania
ROTFLMFAO!!!!!
John Williams
He’s got Don King’s hairdresser!
Frank Rizzo
Of course he is….
monsters among us
21? Got some miles on him already! What a scary sight this one is!
Sharp Object
Portrait of a waste of life. $5.00 or Best offer.
WAYNE S
i guess drug deal gone bad. such a new generation in the street roamers of the skook.