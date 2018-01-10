Albright at Lycoming Men’s basketball

Posted 10:48 pm, January 10, 2018, by

Lycoming with a 14-1 hosted Albright in a rematch of the MAC Commonwealth Title from last season.  The Warriors came into the game ranked #6 in the D3 National Poll.  The game versus the Lions were played in front of packed house.  Lyco took their first lead of the game with five seconds left on a pair of Free Throws to win 86-85.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

