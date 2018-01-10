Lycoming with a 14-1 hosted Albright in a rematch of the MAC Commonwealth Title from last season. The Warriors came into the game ranked #6 in the D3 National Poll. The game versus the Lions were played in front of packed house. Lyco took their first lead of the game with five seconds left on a pair of Free Throws to win 86-85.
Albright at Lycoming Men’s basketball
-
Susquehanna Men’s Basketball Excited to Face Lycoming
-
Danville Ironmen vs. Montoursville Warriors Boy’s Basketball
-
Hunters Continue Tradition in Lycoming County
-
Susquehanna Riverhawks Women’s Basketball Team 2017-2018
-
Scranton Royals home for Susquehanna
-
-
Marywood Holds Off Cairn 77-73
-
Bucknell Men’s Basketball Gets First Win With 115-92 Victory Over Siena
-
Marywood Beats King’s 87-80 at Cross-County Challenge
-
Gar vs Scranton basketball Preps
-
Lackawanna College basketball
-
-
Jersey Shore vs Shikellamy girls basketball
-
Adomiak Announces 1,000 Riverside Vikings Games in 41 Seasons
-
Scranton Survives West Scranton, 46-45