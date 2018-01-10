Adomiak Announces 1,000 Riverside Vikings Games in 41 Seasons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"A warm welcome to Riverside Junior Senior High school for tonight's game between Trevor Tellip's Chiefs of Lakeland and Mike Morgans Vikings of Riverside," said David Paul.

If you've walked into the gym at Riverside High School the last 41 years you've probably heard this voice.

"#24 Michael Antoniacci," added David Paul.

It's that of 64-year-old David Paul Adomiak from Taylor the voice of the Vikings both for football and basketball and this week is a special moment David Paul celebrates game number 1,000.

"#55 Evan Carrubba a "3" pointer," again said David Paul.

"It was just one of those things that you kept on doing it and enjoying the moment. It didn't really become a job it was more like just fun very exciting to do>

David Paul started in 1977 when he was 24 years old and for him it's still pen and paper and preparation.

"We'll you have to plan. You have to work on the pronunciation of the names and you have to work there is homework involved in every game that you do, and you have to work hard prepare for the game and just have fun doing it a lot of excitement," said David Paul.

For 24 years David Paul taught in the Pocono Mountain School District but that didn't stop him from coming back here to Taylor to each and every Riverside sporting event for the last 41 years.

"Oh! Yeah! Because it is right in my backyard. I live one minute from the school and it was just easy to get here and easy to just flow into the games. It's just been an enjoyable run. I can't think of a better job anywhere," added David Paul.

The Lady Vikes run to a state title was a special time for Adomiak he thanks the Riverside School District for his 41-1 year contracts along the way.

"41st year is almost like my first year. I enjoy it. I love being here and there is no better job except maybe one when I was a teacher teaching was probably my best job for 35 years," again said David Paul.

Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Lackawanna County.