Turkey Hill Robbed for Third Day in a Row

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP — This is the third day in a row that a Turkey Hill store in Luzerne County has been robbed.

Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the store on Airport Road in Sugarloaf Township, near Hazleton, for reports of a robbery.

Police say the suspect gestured that he had a gun.

The clerk put a GPS tracking device in the bag along with the cash, but police do not believe the GPS is working.

Anyone with information on any of the three robberies is asked to contact police.