Turkey Hill Robbed for Third Day in a Row
SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP — This is the third day in a row that a Turkey Hill store in Luzerne County has been robbed.
Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the store on Airport Road in Sugarloaf Township, near Hazleton, for reports of a robbery.
Police say the suspect gestured that he had a gun.
The clerk put a GPS tracking device in the bag along with the cash, but police do not believe the GPS is working.
Anyone with information on any of the three robberies is asked to contact police.
40.993932 -76.069377
4 comments
Coal Region Barrett Fan club
I just stopped by the Turkey Hill in Frackville to check up on them. 10-4
les
LOL!!!!
Do The Eyeroll
This, of course, is a prank article. This couldn’t possibly be factual that the same store was robbed each day for three consecutive days. Impossible, because I’d be waiting for the opportunity to cave in the jackass’s head on the second attempt.
WAYNE S
I guess the robberies were leaving off from last year. didn’t it get robbed like 10 times last year. but tk totally must have some in demand products. i mean u cant even buy alcohol in convenience stores in pa. maybe condoms for street roamer sexy time in dirty nepa.