Serial Bank Robber Admits to Crimes

Posted 2:58 pm, January 9, 2018, by , Updated at 03:21PM, January 9, 2018

William Fischer

SCRANTON — A serial bank robber faces life in prison after pleading guilty to more than a dozen holdups in four counties.

William Fischer of Dunmore pleaded guilty Tuesday morning at the federal courthouse in Scranton

He admitted robbing 14 banks over two years.

The robbery spree came to an end in September when he was caught after holding up a bank in Wayne County.

Fischer has been ordered to surrender 14 guns and could face more than $3 million in fines.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s