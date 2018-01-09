× Serial Bank Robber Admits to Crimes

SCRANTON — A serial bank robber faces life in prison after pleading guilty to more than a dozen holdups in four counties.

William Fischer of Dunmore pleaded guilty Tuesday morning at the federal courthouse in Scranton

He admitted robbing 14 banks over two years.

The robbery spree came to an end in September when he was caught after holding up a bank in Wayne County.

Fischer has been ordered to surrender 14 guns and could face more than $3 million in fines.