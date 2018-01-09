Scranton Prep Battles Past Abington Heights 51-45

Posted 11:42 pm, January 9, 2018, by

Wes Simons scored a game-high 16 points and the No. 3 Scranton Prep boys basketball team held off No. 2 Abington Heights 51-45 at the Xavier Center Tuesday night.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s