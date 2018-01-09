Scranton Prep Battles Past Abington Heights 51-45

Wes Simons scored a game-high 16 points and the No. 3 Scranton Prep boys basketball team held off No. 2 Abington Heights 51-45 at the Xavier Center Tuesday night.
