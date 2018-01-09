School Closings And Delays

Saving Your Skin This Winter

Posted 5:18 am, January 9, 2018, by , Updated at 05:02AM, January 9, 2018

From chapped lips to cracked hands, if the winter weather is doing a doozy on your skin, help is here!

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with Geisinger Health System Dermatologist Dr. Christine Cabell on Tuesday.

Dr. Cabell offered several home remedies you can concoct to nourish your dry skin. Many of the ingredients used are items you can find in your kitchen.

One home remedy included this sugar scrub.

The doctor also explained why certain sun damage reversing treatments, such as the "Derma Pen," are important to consider to have done in the wintertime verses summer.

Dr. Cabell also recommended an avocado mask to help nourish faces.

