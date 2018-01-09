Residents Blamed for Water Woes in Columbia County Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIGHTSTREET -- People under a boil advisory are now being blamed for causing water issues in part of Columbia County.

After dealing with no water and then brown water, those living in that mobile home community say they are fed up.

This isn't the first time residents at Stony Brook Circle in the Bloomsburg area have dealt with water issues, but they tell Newswatch 16 this is certainly the worst.

These latest problems have them wanting answers and the problems fixed immediately.

For residents of Stony Brook Circle in Lightstreet, turning on the sink only to find discolored water has become the new norm.

Now under a boil advisory, the private mobile home community lost water Monday, and when it came back, it was brown with no end in sight.

A resident who didn't want her face shown on camera says these problems have only been getting worse.

"Took a shower, had no pressure, took me forever to get a shower. Next thing you know, there was no water. Then we got the water, and it looked like muddy water."

GSP Management Company owns the property and left drinking water warnings on the doors of residents Monday saying the water issues they were having were based on "tenants wasting water."

The letter said residents running water to keep pipes from freezing should stop immediately because the water wells at Stony Brook Circle are private wells and "the well water is not limitless."

Residents of Stony Brook Circle say they've always had water issues, but going from no water to brown water is something that frustrated them because they can't even do household chores.

"We have to boil it all the time before we can do anything and buy drinking water to drink and I don't think that's fair," said a resident.

Robert Ridgway was taking care of his elderly mother as she returned from the hospital and says this problem is hard for her to deal with.

"Puts a lot more stress on her for something like this to happen, having a handicap dad and have to deal with that, too," Ridgway said.

Stony Brook Circle residents just want the problem fixed.

"I am not asking for anything special, just try and get it fixed and stop blaming other people, that's all I am asking."

Newswatch 16 reached out to GSP Management about the water issue, but there has been no response.