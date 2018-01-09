× Hearing for Campus Shooting Suspects

EAST STROUDSBURG — Three people accused of shooting and killing a pizza delivery driver last month on the campus of East Stroudsburg University were in court on Tuesday.

After almost five hours, the magistrate ruled there is enough evidence to send the three people accused of shooting and killing a pizza delivery driver to trial.

One by one, Israel Berrios, Carolina Carmona, and Salvador Roberts were led into Judge Muth’s office in East Stroudsburg.

Police say the three are responsible for the death of Richard Labar, 58, last month. The pizza delivery driver was shot and killed on the campus of East Stroudsburg University while he was answering a fake delivery call.

During testimony, the prosecution called several police witnesses to the stand.

All of the witnesses described the scene outside the ROTC building on campus on December 11 of last year.

Footprints that were found in the snow and a shotgun shell casing were among what witnesses say were found outside the building where Labar was lying barely alive with a gunshot wound to the face.

Police also say they found pizza sauce on the bottom of a pair of sneakers belonging to Carolina Carmona.

Authorities say once they started questioning the three, Berrios admitted to pulling the trigger and Carmona admitted to making the bogus delivery call.

Police say both Berrios and Carmona admitted that Roberts was the one who drove the getaway car.

Police say during Roberts’ initial interview, he showed remorse for the situation and told police his own father once worked at the same Domino’s in East Stroudsburg and was also robbed while on the job.

All charges against the three accused of the deadly ambush were sent on trial.

A trial date has yet to be set.