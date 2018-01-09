× Going to the PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG — It’s referred to as the largest indoor agriculture exposition under one roof in the nation. With more than 10,000, the Pennsylvania Farm Show lives up to that claim.

“You learn something every year. It’s nice to see all the products from Pennsylvania that you don’t even realize come from Pennsylvania,” Eric Nagle said.

Many of those products come from northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Erdman’s Game Farm out of Herndon brings peacocks and sells feathers.

“They seem to be the hit of the show. We haven’t raised our price in 23 years. We keep them at $1 and the kids seem to like them as a souvenir,” Wanda Erdman said.

A lot of people make and sell unique products. The farm show allows them to market those products to a bigger audience than they normally would be able to.

“I had people from West Virginia here and people from the western part of the state,” Dolly George said.

Rolling Hills Red Deer Farm from Catawissa brought venison.

“Here we just kind-of like advertise our farm and have some of our jerky products to say hey here are some of our products, come see us at the farm,” George said.

Harrisburg is a relatively short drive from Northumberland, where John Eisenhower lives.

“This is the first time in about 20 years we’ve been down. What do you think? It’s great. This is wonderful. It’s great for the kids and all,” Eisenhower said.

The theme of this year’s farm show is “Strength in our Diversity.”

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is the nation’s largest indoor agricultural event, featuring 12,000 competitive exhibits, more than 5,200 of which are animal competitions, plus 300 commercial exhibitors.

The show runs January 6 – 13, 2018. Admission is free and parking is $15 in Farm Show lots.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center is easily accessible from Interstates 81 and 83.