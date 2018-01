Smoky house fire in Delaware Twp. Homeowners are safe. Fire Dept. says home is complete loss @WNEP pic.twitter.com/KbBv7bUkHi — Kristina Papa (@_KristinaPapa) January 9, 2018

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Fire destroyed a building in Northumberland County Tuesday morning.

It broke out around 10:30 a.m. in a home on Susquehanna Trail in Delaware Township, near Turbotville.

Firefighters said the residents got out safely.

There is no word on the cause.